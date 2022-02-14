Environmentalists rally against adding 42 acres to Corvallis for housing

A Corvallis community group is pushing back against a proposed 42-acre annexation for a housing development.

Saving Open Space members say they are concerned about losing green areas in Corvallis as well as safety implications for the neighborhood.

The annexation proposal, adding more land to the city boundaries, came to the Corvallis Planning Commission on Jan. 19. It includes a zoning change and a proposal to subdivide the property into 41 lots for single-family homes and five “preservation” tracts. Known as The Preserve, the site would be a major annexation.

The Planning Commission is slated to deliberate on the development at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The site is at the north end of Northwest Goldfinch and Northwest Bunting drives, near Chip Ross Park, Timberhill Natural Area and McDonald Forest. The housing subdivision was proposed by Corvallis developer Jim Boeder, the property’s owner and also a planning commissioner. He participated in the hearing as a private citizen.

Public comments from more than a dozen speakers during the hearing were heavily weighted against the development, as were the vast majority of more than 40 written comments that were submitted. Members of Saving Open Space were among the opposition calling to the Planning Commission to reject the application.

Already planning an appeal

“We feel our arguments are very clear cut,” said Saving Open Space organizer James Ryan, who lives next to the proposed development site. “The disadvantages clearly outweigh the advantages.”

In an interview, Ryan said the group is looking ahead at the appeal process if the development is approved. He added the group has retained a land use attorney who has been advising and submitting comments on the matter.

Citing a 2016 decision lifting requirements for a public vote regarding annexations, Ryan said the group is considering polling the development question to give officials a better sense of the community’s opposition. He said the development would compromise a delicate tract of property, benefiting nobody except the developer.

And then there’s the potential risk, opponents say.

Safety concerns

“My major concern has been how this development would impact the existing neighborhood’s ability to safely evacuate in case of an emergency,” Pam Burnor, a Saving Open Space supporter, said. She’s worried that wildfires, earthquakes, landslides or flooding could leave fleeing residents trapped by backed up traffic, which would hamper first responders as well.

In his presentation to the commission, Boeder cited the need for additional housing in Corvallis. He said the 2010 census showed around 63% of those working in the city, around 17,000 people, did not live there. And 2018 statistics showed an increase to 66%, around 21,000 workers, commuting in and out and likely spending elsewhere.

Ryan said Corvallis has numerous housing developments in the works, making this project unnecessary in terms of future city growth. Acknowledging it could be needed in the future, he said now is not the time. He noted the homes wouldn’t fall into the “affordable” category, rather they will likely be in the $500,000 range.

Possible conflict of interest?

Boeder's position on the Planning Commission also raises questions among those opposed to the development. Boeder has abstained from discussion and votes on his project, but Ryan said there is still the optics of a potential conflict of interest to consider in terms of influence on the commission and staff.

Speaking by phone, Boeder said his appointment to the Planning Commission was widely supported by the Corvallis City Council because of his experience with community development in the city. He said he brings the perspective not just of a developer but also of a longtime Corvallis resident.

“Any applications I’ve ever submitted — this and others — I get no special treatment from the city, staff or otherwise,” he said, adding he has no relationships with the other commissioners outside of the Planning Commission, and he treats all applications objectively.

Boeder disputed the evacuation concerns, saying the development will open a new western egress route, on top of fire hydrants and land management that would further reduce the danger.

Staff recommended the Planning Commission approve the zone change and subdivision with numerous conditions, including sign-off from the state lands agency and Army Corps of Engineers. Staff also recommended subsequent approval of the annexation by Corvallis City Council.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

