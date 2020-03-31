Eugene man sentenced to 20 months in prison for sex crimes

A Eugene man pleaded no contest to two sex crime charges in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.

Joshua Taylor Moore, 24, was convicted of attempt to commit first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced to 20 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.

A charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.

The crimes occurred in October and were investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.

The investigation into the case started after the department received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage female and male in Lebanon. Both minors were under the age of 16, according to a news release.

Kyle Odegard

