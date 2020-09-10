Evacuated horses being cared for on Tangent property

“This is a pretty amazing group of horses," Wickliffe said. “I’ve been around them since I was 13. It was fun to watch them when they came in. When horses get to new ground, they immediately go to the fenceline to get a sense of how much land there is. It was really important to get these guys where they were safe.”

The horses are used for camps and other activities associated with the Cascade Pacific Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Included are twice-annual Scout trips from the Butte Creek facility to Camp Baldwin near The Dalles. Wickliffe has been participating in the rides for decades. On the outings the Scouts cover the 185 miles or so in six days. This year’s rides, however, were canceled because of the coronavirus.

Strooband said the volunteer effort is just part of LBCC's mission.

“We have a truck and trailer and we have access to feed and bedding,” Strooband said. “This is what we do. We serve our community. And we serve our community in more than just the classroom. We try to serve them in every aspect in which they need us to. Sometimes people just need a horse trailer.”