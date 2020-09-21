Expanded Corvallis Community Center debuts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The remodeled and expanded Corvallis Community Center opened Monday in a rare public event for city government.

The center, which used to be called the Corvallis Senior and Community Center, has added 2,500-square-feet. The new space consists of two new classrooms, two small offices, a cafe and storage space. A new entrance has been built on the north side of the building as well as an outdoor terrace.

A total of 113 parking spaces were added on the east side of the building. The adjacent Chintimini Park added new restrooms, two pickleball courts, outdoor exercise equipment, playground resurfacing and a water retention swale. The $5 million project was paid for by a state grant, systems development charges and a donation from the Chandler Trust. No general fund money was used.

“This is an exciting day,” said Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, who was masked, as were the guests who were evenly spaced on the new outdoor terrace. “In challenging times like these this is a ray of light. We have an expanded, improved Corvallis Community Center.

“And the name change is appropriate. This is a facility that will be used by the whole community.”

Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who lives just a few blocks away, said she already has noticed positive changes.