Expert on white nationalism to speak Friday at OSU

A leading national scholar on the issue of white nationalism will speak Friday at Oregon State University.

Kathleen Belew, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, speaks at 4 p.m. in Room 128 of the Learning Innovation Center at 165 SW Sackett Place.

Belew’s talk is entitled “Race War and the Apocalypse: The White Power Movement Imagines the Future.”

In 2018 the Harvard University Press published Belew’s book “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

Belew also testified last fall before Congress on the dangers of rising white nationalism.

