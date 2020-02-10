Exploring parking solutions: Corvallis holds second session on the issue

“This is a really exciting time to be in transportation and we want to be a part of the solution,” Williams said.

Petry of Eugene and Williams of OSU approached the parking problem more from ground level. Manvel’s observations were more at the 10,000 level … as well as the fantasy level.

“People want parking unicorns,” he said, which means “200 square feet of space precisely at the place they want, exactly when they want it and for no cost.”

Manvel spoke at length on the hidden costs of parking, noting that just 4% of parking costs is paid at pay-to-park spaces. The other 96% of costs is bundled into higher rents and home prices, lower paychecks and higher consumer prices.

Manvel noted a study in Oakland, California, that found that adding a mandate of one parking space per unit led to an 18% increase in rent and 30% fewer units being built.

In the Seattle area adding one parking space per unit increased costs by 12.5%. Two spots led to a 25% jump. And less affordable housing.

Parking also is expensive to build. Manvel noted that OSU’s parking garage cost about $62,000 per space. Surface parking generally is in the $6K to $10K range.