F. King Alexander resigns amid outrage from OSU community

F. King Alexander has resigned from his position as Oregon State University's president, effective April 1.
Alexander offered his resignation Sunday, and OSU Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar announced it during a public OSU Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday morning.
The board was meeting for the second time to consider disciplinary action for Alexander after deciding to place him on 10-week probation last week. Prior to announcing Alexander’s resignation, Board of Trustees Chair Rani Borkar said it became clear that trust was unable to be regained by Alexander since the board meeting last week.
“After listening to and hearing important input from diverse members of our community, we now know that rebuilding trust is no longer possible,” Borkar said. “In response over the weekend, the board scheduled this meeting. Simply stated: Dr. Alexander no longer has the confidence of the OSU community. This broken trust was not only expressed by the vote of the faculty senate, but by an outpouring of heartful statements from students, alumni and survivors of sexual assault.
“On Sunday, President Alexander offered his resignation effective April 1.”
It was the second time in as many weeks that the board met to discuss potential action against Alexander. Last Wednesday, the Trustees voted 12-2 to put Alexander on probation, during which he was required to complete several action items before June 1. Among those was the stipulation that Alexander must formulate a concrete plan to regain the trust of the OSU community and address community feedback.
The decision was quickly met with outrage by Oregon State’s students and faculty.
Less than 24 hours after the board’s decision, OSU’s faculty senate called on Alexander — and most of the Trustees — to resign. Both motions included votes of no confidence, which passed by strong majority.
The faculty senate also voted to extend a vote calling on Alexander to resign to the entire faculty, what is known as a plebiscite referral. The motion passed with 83% approval with 1,548 rank and file faculty calling for his resignation. Votes against the call for resignation totaled 218 or 11.7%, while 98 faculty members, or 5.3%, abstained.
Alexander came under severe criticism for his tenure at LSU. LSU commissioned a report by an independent law firm, Husch Blackwell, which found Alexander had demonstrated a pattern of negligence in addressing Title IX inadequacies at the university. On no less than three occasions, Alexander was given advice by experts on how to improve LSU’s Title IX practices and failed to act in a substantial manner.
Alexander, when questioned by the board last Wednesday, said LSU was in financial disrepair, which forced him to focus on the budget.
“People say, ‘Why wouldn’t I know about that?’” Alexander said during last Wednesday’s board meeting in reference to specific Title IX issues at LSU. “That’s because we were fighting all these other battles to build a leadership team to start a Title IX office, but (also) get a general counsel, get a CFO … we didn’t even have a provost. This is what I spent my time working on — helping to establish good policies, but not getting down into the weeds three layers below me. Because we had bigger things to do. Number one: protect our budget.”
The Husch Blackwell report also found Alexander was aware of then-head football coach Les Miles’ misconduct towards female students but did not fire him when he took over as president in 2013. Alexander initially said attorneys told him he did not have adequate cause to fire Miles. He has since said the decision was already made and he had no power to change it, a claim being investigated by the LSU accreditation body, as the board making personnel decisions on football coaches may be against their rules.
