F. King Alexander timeline

2015

June 4: In a letter to Alexander and university Title IX personnel, an LSU law professor described a portion of LSU’s Title IX code as “unlawful" and "inexcusable," adding that it "must be remedied.” In a report commissioned by the university and released on March 5, 2021, the Husch Blackwell law firm agreed with that assessment. “As part of this review, we have been unable to find any documentation memorializing how these concerns were assessed or addressed by the leadership of the University,” the report says.

2016

Sept. 25: LSU fires Miles after a loss to Auburn the previous day and a 2–2 start to begin the season.“Coach Miles has done a tremendous job here and he’s been a great ambassador for our university, which makes this even more difficult,” said Alleva, in a quote cited by the sports website SB Nation.

Oct. 5: Alexander discusses the firing of Miles during an hourlong interview with the editorial board of the Baton Rouge Advocate but makes no mention of Title IX or policy matters in the 15 minutes of the session devoted to football.

