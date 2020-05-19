Face coverings now required for bus passengers (May 19)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting Tuesday, Corvallis Transit System and Philomath Connection will implement passenger policies per guidelines Gov. Kate Brown has shared.

Passengers must wear face coverings when riding buses. Fabric face masks, scarves and bandannas are acceptable, so long as they cover the nose and mouth. Drivers must also wear face coverings. Passengers are asked to provide their own face coverings, but can ask a driver for one if needed.

Children under age 2 should not wear face coverings, and individuals with medical conditions precluding use of face coverings are not required to wear them. Those who need accommodation to this policy are asked to call CTS dispatch at 541-766-6998.

Because everyone will be wearing face coverings, the Oregon Health Authority will allow passengers to stay only 3 feet away from each other on buses. Buses will now transport up to 14 passengers at a time, plus a maximum of two riders using a mobility device. Seats not to be used will be marked. Since seating is limited, bus travel should be used only for essential trips.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0