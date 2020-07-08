Faith drove mail carrier killed in crash near Corvallis

“She would talk for hours about it,” said Mikala Shrock, the cousin she had visited in Hawaii. “By going she gained so much confidence in who she was, who she was in Christ. I think everyone could see the difference when she came back. She was way less shy and so much more outspoken about her faith. She was so excited to tell people about Jesus.”

After she returned from Hawaii, her daily routine included early morning devotionals on the farmhouse sofa. “She would be listening to her Bible on her phone and writing in her journal, drinking coffee,” said her father, Ernie.

Kropf would leave the house around 6 to work one of a half-dozen mail routes on a fill-in basis. Though it was initially supposed to be a part-time job, it kept her busy sometimes as much as six days a week, her father said. Some days she wouldn't come home until 10 pm.

Rural routes she covered included Sweet Home, Shedd and Albany, but the main route she worked was South of Corvallis along Highway 99W.

When she was not at work, she could be found in Albany helping Spanish speakers learn English or participating in young adult activities at the Hope Church.