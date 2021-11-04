Fallen tree stalls traffic amid wind storm ... and a beaver

A fallen tree temporarily slowed traffic in southwest Corvallis on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 4 — and a beaver is partially to blame.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Benton County Public Works Department received a call at around 12:22 p.m. about a fallen tree at Southwest Touchstone Place and Southwest 53rd Street near Dunawi Creek.

According to Rich Spofford, road maintenance manager for the county, a beaver played a role in Thursday’s traffic jam.

Spofford said the tree fell because a beaver had been chewing on it and breaking it down. He added that the wind may have been the final straw in knocking the tree over in addition to the core of the tree being rotten.

The public works team had to cut up the tree before moving it out of the road. Flaggers assisted with setting up traffic control during the removal. Spofford estimates cleanup was complete around 1:30 p.m.

The incident comes after a wind advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the mid-Willamette Valley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Sustained sound winds of 15-25 mph were expected with the strongest winds projected to come between mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

Spofford said the public works unit is prepared to handle any similar incidents that may arise.

“We always have somebody on call,” Spofford said. “If it’s after hours, Corvallis Police Department dispatch will call us. All equipment is staged and ready to go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0