Fallen tree takes out utility pole in North Albany

A large tree fell and broke a utility pole in North Albany early Tuesday morning, Dec. 28, causing some residents to lose power.

The pole was located on Northwest West Thornton Lake Drive. According to an email from Pacific Power spokesperson Drew Hanson, by 12:30 p.m., a tree crew already had been working for hours to clear the debris.

A Pacific Power line crew replaced the pole, and at the time of Hanson’s email, was working to get the wire up.

According to Pacific Power’s outage map, the outage affected 101 customers and was estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The outage maps stated the first report of the outage came at 3:16 a.m.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as crews work to restore service,” Hanson said.

According to Benton County road maintenance manager Rich Spofford, the department does not assist with downed power lines except to close down the impacted road. Pacific Power was responsible for fixing the utility pole and removing the tree for the most part.

Traffic on West Thornton Lake Drive was reduced to one lane and controlled by sign bearers.

Sometimes Pacific Power will call public works to help remove large chunks of trees when necessary, according to Spofford. Two Benton County public works personnel responded, and a crew was set to check on the situation before the end of the day.

“County crews have been working in other areas of the county plowing and removing trees that we didn’t get to yesterday or last night,” Spofford said in an email. “We will have two plow/sanders working again tonight since temperatures are predicted to be in the 20s, and they will be able to respond to any other tree issues that may come up.

"We’ll likely be working the 12-hour shifts the rest of the week or until the temps warm up.”

