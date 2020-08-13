Farm stand provides "free if you need it" organic produce to Corvallis neighborhood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A group of Western Corvallis residents started a farm stand and garden in their neighborhood to provide fresh, organic produce at free or reduced cost.

Established around the end of July, Eating Rainbow Garden Co-Op is a nearly 2,700-square-foot backyard operation growing around 45 varieties of herbs, fruits and veggies.

“It's meant the world to us to redirect from the trauma and drama happening in the world and gives us a sense of control over something when so much else is out of our control,” said co-founder Brittney West.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, West said she noticed a lot of “panic buying” at grocery stores. She saw it firsthand at First Alternative Co-Op's north store, where she and Gavin Tougher — her roommate and fellow co-founder — work part-time.

“We had a very neglected garden that I hadn’t used in about three years,” West said.

So she, Tougher and their housemates converted the backyard into a vehicle to give back. Using an online garden planner, they were able to determine how many different things they could grow.

“This whole piece was just a bunch of grass before, so it was really helpful to be able to map that out,” Tougher said.