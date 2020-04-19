Farmers' markets begin new season with COVID-19 in mind

Corvallis and Albany’s farmers' markets jumped into the new season despite rainy weather and concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
“People are looking for good food right now more than ever,” said Kacie Wahl of Wahl Family Farms.
Shoppers in both cities adorned homemade face masks and disposable gloves Saturday, while staffers walked around with six-foot poles and chalk to mark places for standing in line. There was no music. Samples were nonexistent. The new operating model of the Corvallis-Albany Farmers' Markets was clear: shop and go home.
“I’m grateful that it’s open and the board and the managers have done a great job preparing,” said Wahl, whose farm is known for beef and lamb cuts. Wahkl is in its sixth year as a vendor at the Albany market. “I had a lot of pre-orders people are picking up, but I have no idea what to expect.”
Pre-order pick-up was a common theme among many vendors, helping to minimize the time shoppers needed to be outside and potential exposure to others. Since no one can eat or drink what they bought on-site — per Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order — there was little time for shoppers to “lollygag,” according to one vendor.
“It feels pretty quiet and spread out,” Beene Farm owner Luke Beene said, “but it’s steady ... Kind of a different vibe.”
Beene added that, for the first time in his 10 years of selling produce at the Corvallis market, “customers have commented how weird it is.”
The Corvallis set-up wrapped from Second to Fourth streets along Jackson Avenue. The Albany market only took up part of the block at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street. But vendors said their hours of work would at least have some payoff now that the season is in swing.
Janene Gibbs from Brian & Janene’s Country Farm said the merchandise she was selling in Albany — including fresh honey, honeycomb and beeswax candles — took about 80 hours of preparation. That’s not to mention the time it took to tend to the bees themselves.
“It’s nice that we have the option of coming here and doing this,” she said. “This is a big outlet for my farm.”
According to Kelly Crane, director of the Oregon Farmer Markets Association, Oregon markets have been leaders in establishing social distancing best practices since the coronavirus outbreak began in the U.S. Although there’s been preliminary confusion, she said, there is also plenty of fresh air and room to stay six feet apart.
“The good thing about farmers markets is that they’re small, they’re nimble, they’re reactive,” Crane said. “I’m really proud of our markets.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.