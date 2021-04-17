Farmers markets kick off in Albany, Corvallis

The pandemic didn’t just change the way certain booths looked, it also kept other longtime vendors from wanting to gather in the outdoors markets in the first place.

“It’s great to finally get back to the market,” said Stephen Leight of SD Farm based in Lebanon. “I skipped all the markets last year because I was worried about the spread of COVID. So, it’s so great to get back here, especially now that we know how stop the spread.”

Mask mandates were in effect and sanitation stations dotted both markets as a way to encourage safe social distancing and hygiene.

These markets are also a chance for local farmers to really bring out their best products after months in the slower winter indoor markets.

“I made sure we had something fresh, since it’s a little harder to do that at the winter markets,” said Julia Sunkler of My Pharm out of Monroe. “This is my source of income, so if there’s a market I got to be there.”

The increase in foot traffic at the spring and summer outdoor markets is too good for local farm workers to pass up.

“Our boss was looking forward to these because it makes us more money than the winter markets,” said Emmy Formiga, who manned the Crooked Furrow Farm booth in Corvallis.