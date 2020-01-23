Fatal crash closes Knox Butte Road at Scravel Hill Road near Albany

Members of the Linn County Sheriff's Office gather at the intersection of Scravel Hill and Knox Butte roads northeast of Albany to investigate a two-vehicle collision on Thursday afternoon. One person died and another was injured in the crash.
One person died and another was transported to an area hospital in a two-vehicle collision at the on Knox Butte Road Thursday evening.
LifeFlight was originally called to the scene, but another person injured in the crash was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. No information was immediately available on the extent of those injuries.
Knox Butte Road is currently closed east of Scravel Hill as the Sheriff's Office awaits the arrival of the Major Accident Investigation Team. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Linn County Road Department personnel are assisting with traffic detours.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
