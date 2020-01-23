Fatal crash closes Knox Butte Road at Scravel Hill Road near Albany
Fatal crash closes Knox Butte Road at Scravel Hill Road near Albany

One person died and another was injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision at Knox Butte and Scravel Hill roads northeast of Albany, the Linn County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The crash was reported at around 4:12 p.m.

LifeFlight was originally called to the scene, but another person injured in the crash was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. No information was immediately available on the extent of those injuries.

Knox Butte Road is currently closed east of Scravel Hill as the Sheriff's Office awaits the arrival of the Major Accident Investigation Team. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Linn County Road Department personnel are assisting with traffic detours.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Breaking News