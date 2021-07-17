 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fatal crash near Sweet Home
0 Comments
breaking top story

Fatal crash near Sweet Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police tape 18

A young man is dead following a fatal crash near Sweet Home in the middle of night on Saturday, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Crescent Hill Road near the intersection of Highway 228 at around 12:23 a.m. on Saturday. The driver, a 17-year-old male from Sweet Home, was traveling downhill in the northbound lane, driving a 1996 blue Ford Explorer.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The minor lost control of the vehicle and ended up in the oncoming shoulder. An investigation revealed that the driver overcorrected and the vehicle slid and rolled down into an embankment about 85 feet from the road.

The passenger in the vehicle, 18-year-old Kolby Keenon, also from Sweet Home, was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The juvenile driver, who was wearing his seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, was transported to Lebanon Community Hospital for treatment.

Deputies are still investigating, but the release states that alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News