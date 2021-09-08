Fatal crash on Hwy 101 results in one death, Albany man involved but uninjured

A fatal crash occurred on Friday at 12:20 p.m. on Highway 101 near milepost 182, resulting in one death and a four-car pileup. An Albany man was operating one of the vehicles involved, but was not injured.

Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash, which started when Jessica Herselius of Elmira, age 39, failed to yield for stopped traffic. She was heading northbound when her Dodge 1500 pickup crashed into a Toyota Rav4 operated by Cynthia Bue of Elmira, age 61. Bue’s car then crashed into a Mercedes Sprinter van operated by Adam Woods of Albany, age 43. His van then struck a Volkswagen Jetta operated by Marcia Yoder of Hubbard, age 75.

Bue was pronounced dead at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend after being transported there via air ambulance from the scene of the crash. Herselius sustained injuries and was transported to PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center. Woods and Yoder were uninjured.

The highway was closed for 1.5 hours. Western Lane Ambulance and Siuslaw Valley Fire District assisted OSP with the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0