Favorable weather conditions for crews fighting Bruler Creek Fire

Weather conditions look favorable for combating the Bruler Fire burning in northern Linn County, rangers with the United States Forest Service say. An update provided by the Sweet Home Ranger District Wednesday morning says that aerial and grounds crews are working to contain the fire.

The fire is named after Bruler Creek, which is about seven miles south Detroit and a few miles north of Green Peter Reservoir in the Quartzville Recreation Corridor. It started on Monday and doubled in size by Tuesday afternoon, though officials say it’s held at around 90 acres today.

Wednesday’s fire update mentioned that low temperatures and high relative humidity overnight has led to favorable conditions for fire crews. Additional firefighter crews were brought in Wednesday morning.

“While the fire does still have potential to spread, fire behavior is expected to be moderate for the next few days allowing firefighters opportunities to make additional progress,” said the press release. “Yesterday, firefighters took advantage of mild weather to make significant progress on the Bruler fire. A Type 2 helicopter continued dropping water to cool the interior while ground crews attacked the fire directly, digging handlines for containment. Lines were further strengthened by two dozers, working to keep the fire within a small footprint.”