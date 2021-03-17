 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feds order Oregon to open eligibility to all by May 1
breaking top story

Feds order Oregon to open eligibility to all by May 1

{{featured_button_text}}

All eligibility limits on COVID-19 vaccinations will be lifted in Oregon on May 1 after a federal order tied to vaccine shipments.

"It's a binding order," Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said told lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.

"So it's first come, first serve, as of May 1?" said Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg, vice-chair of the House Subcommittee on COVID-19.

"Yep, yep," Allen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Allen said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has told states to remove any phased eligibility in order to continue to receive shipments of the federally controlled vaccine.

President Joe Biden had announced an "order" on March 11 for all adults to become eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Gov. Kate Brown said late last week that the state would stick with its phased plan for eligibility until it had firm guarantees that additional supply of doses would be coming along with the surge in those who could qualify for the shot.

Allen said that the new federal mandate was still under review by state health officials, but that the May 1 deadline was not negotiable.

There are an estimated 2.8 million adults in Oregon and about 500,000 have been vaccinated since December.

This is a developing story.

pat allen OHA 12

Pat Allen
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News