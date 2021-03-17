Feds order Oregon to open eligibility to all by May 1

All eligibility limits on COVID-19 vaccinations will be lifted in Oregon on May 1 after a federal order tied to vaccine shipments.

"It's a binding order," Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said told lawmakers Wednesday afternoon.

"So it's first come, first serve, as of May 1?" said Rep. Cedric Hayden, R-Roseburg, vice-chair of the House Subcommittee on COVID-19.

"Yep, yep," Allen said.

Allen said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has told states to remove any phased eligibility in order to continue to receive shipments of the federally controlled vaccine.

President Joe Biden had announced an "order" on March 11 for all adults to become eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

Gov. Kate Brown said late last week that the state would stick with its phased plan for eligibility until it had firm guarantees that additional supply of doses would be coming along with the surge in those who could qualify for the shot.

Allen said that the new federal mandate was still under review by state health officials, but that the May 1 deadline was not negotiable.