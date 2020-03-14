Feel secure and be prepared: Earthquake safety at home

The first part of this series discussed how individuals and communities can take active roles in earthquake preparedness. While the thought of such a large disaster occurring in the Pacific Northwest is daunting to most, there are tools available for communities and citizens to prepare themselves for such an event.
This article will summarize some valuable resources provided by the newly published Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) P-530 document (available for free online). The vision of the FEMA 2018-2022 strategic plan is a prepared and resilient nation, which can be achieved by complete community participation in preparedness and mitigation.
The FEMA P-530 document provides easy to understand information on earthquakes, other dangers associated with earthquakes, and how to prepare, protect, survive, respond, and recover and repair before/after experiencing an earthquake. The following sections summarize the document briefly through some information about earthquake preparedness and how to implement the suggestions.
Prepare
Preparations for an earthquake fall into three categories: (1) securing your living space, (2) making a plan, and (3) creating a disaster kit. Doing all the tasks suggested to secure your living space can be overwhelming, so we will list some low-cost, simple solutions that individuals can do at home right now.
Look for falling hazards. Relocating heavy and loose items from the tops of shelves and cabinets to lower areas will help prevent potential injury during an earthquake. Securing other items to walls such as picture frames, bookcases, water heaters, and gym equipment also helps to prevent injury and keep exits clear of fallen debris. Keeping exits clear of clutter is important to a safe escape following an earthquake. These tasks can also be applied to school and offices spaces.
Make a plan. Individuals should develop plans with their families and friends in case of an earthquake. Learn and practice “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”, identify safe spots within the buildings you regularly occupy, designate a person for taking disaster supplies and emergency contacts, and create a post-event communication and reunification plan. It is useful to designate a person outside of the potential shaking area to contact in case of an event to communicate safety and location status information.
Make a kit. Compiling a disaster preparedness supply kit is paramount. Supplies within the kit should provide survival essentials for three to seven days. You do not need to build the kit in one day . Rather, you should assemble a few of the supplies each time you go to the grocery store as your budget permits. When creating a disaster preparedness kit be sure that it is mobile and ready to evacuate with you. The kit should include water or a water filtration system, non-perishable food, medical supplies and first-aid kit, flashlight, sanitation items, blankets, and sturdy shoes. Smaller amounts of disaster supplies can be stored in your car and office if you are not home during the event. For a full list, please reference the FEMA P-530 document online.
Protect
There is no such thing as “earthquake proof”, but we can reduce our risk through mitigation. Consider purchasing earthquake insurance to protect your financial investments in your home and other personal property. If possible, also retrofit your home to be safer during an earthquake through improvements to the structure. These can include small projects such as restraining water heaters and anchoring decks and carports, to larger projects that may require contractor or engineering help such as retrofitting masonry chimneys and strengthening unreinforced stone or masonry foundations.
Survive
The best way to reduce injury during an earthquake is to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On”. Drop to your hands and knees if able, cover your head and neck with your hands or by moving under furniture, and hold on until the shaking has stopped. Do not run outside, Instead, stay in place until the shaking has stopped. If you are outside when an event occurs, move away from building exteriors, power lines, trees, and other hazards that could potentially break or fall. Once the shaking has stopped, remain in the building if there is no observed damage or evacuate if there is any indication of damage. Check and attend to injuries if trained, check for other hazards (shut off gas supply and check for fires), and prepare for aftershocks.
Experiencing an earthquake firsthand can be emotionally shaking as well. Preparing and learning about earthquakes before one happens will help you to stay calm and safe during and after an event. Becoming prepared does not happen overnight. Prepare yourself, home, and community as you learn about new resources and tools. For more details related to preparing, protecting, surviving, responding, and recovering and repairing, search for “FEMA P-530” online.
Stefanie Schulze is a graduate research assistant in Oregon State University's School of Civil and Construction Engineering