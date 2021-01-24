FEMA ranks counties for natural hazards; Benton, Linn both score well

How risky is it to live in your community? What are the biggest natural hazards that you face? And how prepared is your region to respond to such challenges?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency set out to answer such questions and has come up with its first national risk index, which ranks all 3,000-plus United States counties. The report was released last month.

Counties were reviewed for their susceptibility to 18 natural hazards such as earthquakes, wildfires and flooding. FEMA also looked at the expected annual loss from natural events as well as a community’s social vulnerability and resilience.

“With these factors,” the FEMA report says, “even if a community experiences a large-scale event, its risk may be relatively low overall if it has a highly resilient population (and) a relatively low overall frequency of hazards.”

The result, FEMA found, is a high risk assessment for big cities with a dense population and expensive property that are ill-prepared to be hit by once-in-a-generation disasters. For example, East Coast cities such as New York and Philadelphia rank far higher on the risk index for tornadoes than "tornado alley" stalwarts Oklahoma and Kansas.