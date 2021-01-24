FEMA ranks counties for natural hazards; Benton, Linn both score well

How risky is it to live in your community? What are the biggest natural hazards that you face? And how prepared is your region to respond to such challenges?
The Federal Emergency Management Agency set out to answer such questions and has come up with its first national risk index, which ranks all 3,000-plus United States counties. The report was released last month.
Counties were reviewed for their susceptibility to 18 natural hazards such as earthquakes, wildfires and flooding. FEMA also looked at the expected annual loss from natural events as well as a community’s social vulnerability and resilience.
“With these factors,” the FEMA report says, “even if a community experiences a large-scale event, its risk may be relatively low overall if it has a highly resilient population (and) a relatively low overall frequency of hazards.”
The result, FEMA found, is a high risk assessment for big cities with a dense population and expensive property that are ill-prepared to be hit by once-in-a-generation disasters. For example, East Coast cities such as New York and Philadelphia rank far higher on the risk index for tornadoes than "tornado alley" stalwarts Oklahoma and Kansas.
In general, Oklahoma is twice as likely to get tornadoes as New York City, but the damage potential is much higher in New York because there are 20 times the people and nearly 20 times the property value at risk, FEMA officials said.
A key goal of the project, FEMA said, is for communities to use its maps and index to:
• Update emergency operations plans
• Enhance hazard mitigation plans
• Prioritize and allocate resources
• Identify the need for more refined risk assessments
• Encourage community-level risk communication and engagement
• Educate homeowners and renters
• Support adoption of enhanced codes and standards
• Inform long-term community recovery.
Benton and Linn counties both had strong rankings in the index. The riskiest county in the U.S., Los Angeles County, is rated at 100, while Benton is at 10.95 and Linn is at 15.84. Multnomah is the riskiest county in Oregon at 34.32. Linn is 15th in the state and Benton is 27th.
“I am very familiar with the ranking for Benton County,” said Dave Busby, who helps manage Corvallis and Benton County emergency services from his position with the Corvallis Fire Department. “And it is interesting to see that the surrounding counties all have worse rankings than us.”
That said, Busby also injected a note of caution.
“Being ranked so low gives our community members a false sense of security," he said. "As we have seen during the last year, everyone being prepared for the worst helps the entire community respond and recover in a challenge.”
Linn County already is engaged with FEMA on hazard mitigation.
“We are currently working with our federal partners, including FEMA, to recognize and address natural hazards,” said Darrin Lane, county administrative officer.
“We have a team of staff, representing several functional areas, working on natural hazard mitigation and mapping. We are working with FEMA to get more accurate flood maps. We are evaluating our emergency management strategies as we deal with the combined effects of the pandemic and wildland fires.”
Although a pandemic is not a natural hazard and was not analyzed by FEMA, emergency officials in both counties learned some lessons from working on COVID.
“Emergency preparedness is often talked about and seldom receives the support it really needs,” Lane said. “Linn County was fortunate to have a very talented and committed public health emergency preparedness coordinator. The Linn County Public Health team has demonstrated the value of planning and preparing for a public health crisis and also how a core of competent individuals can bring together a much larger team to take on the significant challenges of a global pandemic.
"Linn County has been a leader in COVID testing and is currently working toward becoming a leader in COVID vaccinations.”
“The COVID pandemic was not one we could have planned for,” said Busby. “The emergency management and public health communities knew that historically there were large-scale pandemics, but no one had the crystal ball to foresee this scale of impact and tragedy in our modern era. I am most proud of how our local government responded to this challenge.”
Busby noted the role of the city/county emergency operations center, which was activated in March, in coordinating response efforts. City/county economic development officials did their best to get information out to businesses, said Busby, while also noting other key entities.
“Working with our partners at OSU, Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Corvallis School District, and numerous others has been essential to this coordinated response effort. I do believe this team effort and focused response saved lives in our community," he said.
Here is a closer look at the how FEMA’s risk index views the two local jurisdictions.
Benton County
The county’s 10.95 rating equates to a “relatively low” risk level, according to FEMA. The biggest challenge, the index says, is lightning, which has a relatively high ranking. Earthquakes are rated relatively moderate, with the other hazards either ranked very low, do not apply or had so little impact that no rating was established.
Busby noted that “both the Corvallis Fault and the Cascadia Subduction Zone pose significant threats to our community.”
Although Benton County was unscathed by September’s wildfires that produced disastrous losses in the Santiam Canyon and elsewhere in the state, Busby noted that “climate change is increasing the possibility of wildfires to this area. I believe we need to get better prepared for responding to a wildfire.”
Busby said he and his emergency officials were able to get valuable fire experience by working at the evacuation shelter that was set up at the Benton County Fairgrounds.
“It was amazing (but not surprising) to work with volunteers like our Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), 4-H, Crossroads Christian Fellowship, Elks Lodge, and so many others directly supporting our 120 residents and 140ish animals in their time of need,” he said. “The community donations literally filled our library parking area twice. The community came together quickly and it was truly appreciated by the shelter residents.”
Busby is an enthusiastic backer of Firewise, a program that encourages neighbors to work together to limit fire risk. Corvallis and Benton County teams conducted an evacuation exercise in the Skyline West neighborhood of Corvallis in 2019 (COVID foiled plans for one in 2020) and Busby’s team is planning to work with eight neighborhood associations in a 2021 exercise, perhaps in mid-June.
Areas near the Willamette River and the Marys River frequently are inundated with flood waters, most recently in April 2019.
“The flood was caused by the increased water volume that was directly related to the Army Corps of Engineers releasing dam controls in Lane County,” Busby said. “We have established a notification process with both Lane County and the Corps to get advance notice if that need to release water comes up again.”
In 2019 Busby applied for a 40,000-gallon-per-day water filtration system from the state. It will be delivered in May, Busby said, and will allow the city and county to “filter water and provide it to the community in any disaster environment that would impact potable water distribution systems.
“As we have seen, bottled water is going to quickly disappear. The community can really help by having their own cache of water.”
Busby recommends a two-week supply that includes one gallon per day for each person and pet.
FEMA rated Benton's social vulnerability as relatively low and its community resilience as relatively moderate.
Linn County
The county’s 15.84 risk number equates to relatively moderate in FEMA’s rankings. Lightning also showed up as relatively high for Linn, while avalanches are rated as relatively moderate and earthquake at relatively low, mainly because the frequency of major quakes is so low.
The other hazards either ranked very low, do not apply or had so little impact that no rating was established.
Linn County’s Lane and his emergency teams spend a lot of time on earthquakes.
“We have been involved in Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake discussions for years,” he said. “Unfortunately the majority of actions that need to be taken to prepare our infrastructure for a severe earthquake event are extremely costly. We have taken comprehensive steps, where possible, to chip away at earthquake preparedness. We have sponsored individual and family preparedness training, we have replaced and rehabilitated bridge structures (as funding allows), we have adopted building codes that implement seismic design standards and we have commissioned seismic vulnerability studies on some of our buildings.
“We still have a long way to go, but it is difficult to assign very limited public funds to address a potential problem when we have actual problems and needs that must be addressed right now.”
Working with the September fires and the virus was an eye-opener for Lane.
“The combination of dealing with the pandemic and the aftermath of the wildland fires has put the spotlight on the need to be able to respond to multiple emergencies simultaneously,” he said. “For example, a serious seismic event could take place in the middle of a winter storm.”
FEMA rated Linn's social vulnerability and community resilience as relatively moderate.
