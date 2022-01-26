FEMA vaccination clinic planned at Benton County Fairgrounds

Benton County is teaming up with Oregon Health Authority and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a drive-thru coronavirus vaccination clinic, according to a news release.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31 through Feb. 11 at the Benton County Event Center and Fairgrounds. Since the pandemic began, Benton County has recorded more than 12,000 instances of the virus and 48 COVID-19 related deaths.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available as supplies last. Everyone 5 years of age and up is eligible. First, second, third, booster and pediatric doses will be available. Those who are ages 12 and up can now get a Pfizer booster at least five months after their second dose.

No appointment is necessary and individuals may arrive to be vaccinated any of the dates and times given. No identification is needed and individuals do not have to live permanently in Oregon to receive the vaccine. For more information or to request additional accommodations, call 541-766-6120.

Benton County is also collaborating with OHA, Samaritan Health Services, and school districts in the County to offer youth-focused coronavirus vaccination events in Philomath, Alsea, Corvallis, and Monroe the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 4.

For more details, visit: bit.ly/BentonCoGov-VaccinationEvents.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

