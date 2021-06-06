Final week for mass vaccine sites in Albany, Corvallis

The mass vaccination clinics in Albany and Corvallis are coming to an end this week, though there are still a few days to secure a dose at the mass sites and vaccines are will still be administered to anyone at local healthcare clinics.
The final day of vaccines at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany will be on Wednesday, while the final clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis will be Thursday. Since first opening near the start of this year, the sites have doled out more than 50,000 and 70,000 vaccines, respectively.
The announcement comes after weeks of declining attendance at the mass sites in Linn and Benton counties. Officials say they are transitioning away from mass clinic sites and focusing instead on smaller venues and targeted clinics.
Community pop-up clinics, like one held in Lebanon on Thursday at the Best Western Premier Boulder Falls Inn Event Center, will likely continue to be organized to get vaccines out to underserved communities.
Those who received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can show up for their second dose appointments at the local clinic that is in the same community. For instance, if you received your first dose at Reser Stadium, your follow-up appointment will be at the SamCare Express clinic in Corvallis. For those who received their first dose at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, your follow-up dose will be scheduled at the SamCare Express in Albany.
For more details on area clinics, see the bulleted list below. For first-dose appointments, all of these clinics are offering them as drop-ins, meaning no appointment is necessary. For more information, or to schedule and check on the status of your appointment, call the Samaritan hotline at 855-441-2311.
The new clinic locations to receive a vaccine in Linn and Benton counties are as follows:
• SamCare Express in Albany, located at 1970 14th Ave. SE. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except on Sundays, when it operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• SamCare Express in Corvallis, located at 990 NW Circle Blvd, Suite 101. It has the same hours as Albany’s SamCare Express clinic.
• Samaritan Family Medicine in Brownsville, located at 157 Spaulding Ave. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays only).
• Sweet Home Family Medicine, located at 679 Main St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays only).
