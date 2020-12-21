Financing of OSU's Elliott Forest plan still to be determined

A $121 million question remains to be resolved before Oregon State University can assume responsibility for the management of the Elliott State Forest.
The State Land Board has signed off on OSU’s plan to manage the 80,000-plus acre forest in Coos and Douglas counties, but there was no mention of financing issues during the remote three-hour session on Dec. 8.
When the state first began discussing the future of the Elliott, the Legislature appropriated $100 million to help offset the lost revenue that timber sales used to provide to the state’s Common School Fund. That still leaves a $121 million hole to fill given the $221 million value placed on the Elliott by state officials in 2017.
State officials said that the “count the beans later” approach for the meeting was intentional, with the goal of the Dec. 8 meeting being the review of OSU’s management plan.
“The decoupling work, which will compensate the Common School Fund for the Elliott and release the forest from its obligation to generate revenue for schools, is in progress," said Ali Ryan Hansen, the communications manager for the Oregon Department of State Lands.
“Conversations on what decoupling could look like have begun and will continue through 2021. We anticipate having a framework for decoupling in place in 2022.”
OSU officials are in sync with the state’s approach, said Steve Clark, vice president for university relations and marketing.
“As it regards the finances of (the) research forest, we are committed to work with the state of Oregon to identify a revenue portfolio, such as research-oriented timber sales, or carbon credits, research grant funding, and philanthropy that will allow the operation of the research forest to be completely self-sufficient.
“The planning for a research forest involves many issues, including governance, as well as finances. Ultimately, OSU President F. King Alexander and the university’s Board of Trustees must approve Oregon State University assuming management of the Elliott.”
The State Land Board, which consists of Gov. Kate Brown, Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Bev Clarno, expressed strong support for OSU’s plan at the Dec. 8 session.
College of Forestry Dean Tom DeLuca spent 34 minutes outlining OSU’s proposal. A key facet is setting aside a reserve of 34,000 acres in which only thinning would take place. The swath would be the largest forest reserve in the Oregon Coast Range and would be right across Highway 138 from the Devil’s Staircase, another reserve of 30,000-plus acres.
The remainder of the Elliott acreage would be managed using a “triad” approach in which parcels would be itemized as extensive (17%), intensive (18%) and reserve (65%). Intensive means more harvesting would be planned. Reserve means unmanaged stands, with extensive occupying the middle ground.
DeLuca said that 1% of the property, or about 735 acres, would be harvested each year. He projects that within 50 years 60,000 acres, or 73% of the Elliott, would consist of trees 100 years or older, a 50% increase from the present day.
Read and Brown emphasized that much work still needs to be done. Read, members of the state technical advisory committee and those testifying during the comment period urged OSU to broaden the scope of its research plans for the forest beyond the College of Forestry to include other disciplines that would emphasize fish and wildlife, social sciences and climate change.
Brown also called for OSU to refine its proposal to include more work on riparian areas and to address fire and drought issues.
After the meeting Clark said that “OSU is committed to continue to work with the Department of State Lands, Oregonians and stakeholder organizations to refine the proposal for a state research forest and help define next steps.”
