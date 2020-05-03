Find local farm stands with Oregon's Bounty site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oregonians can search through an online directory of nearly 300 family farms and ranches that sell food, foliage and other agricultural products directly to the public at OregonFB.org/oregonsbounty.

Oregon’s Bounty includes farm stands and community-supported agricultural operations across the entire state, and the directory includes contact information, said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director.

“It’s important to check with a farm online or by email or phone before visiting to see if their opening date has changed,” Moss said.

