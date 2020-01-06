Finley wildlife area hosts elk education event

When the Friends of the Willamette Valley National Wildlife Refuge Complex started holding monthly educational events in 2018, one of the first topics they covered was the resident herd of Roosevelt Elk in the William L. Finley National Wildlife Refuge.
David Landkamer, president of the friends group, said the topic was popular enough that they decided to repeat it Sunday afternoon at the refuge, which is about 10 miles south of Corvallis.
“The elk are clearly the charismatic species in the refuge, in terms of the mammals,” he said.
Landkamer said this is because the species is easily visible in the refuge.
“If we talked about cougars, we’d never see them,” he said. He added that in five years of visiting the refuge around eight times a month he’s only once seen a cougar.
Landkamer and Nancy Taylor, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, spoke at the refuge office about the elk to an audience of more than 100.
You have free articles remaining.
Landkamer said part of the species’ appeal is that it is one of the largest animals native to Oregon, with some bulls exceeding 1,000 pounds. At one point in his presentation he brought five people up to hold up a pelt of one of the elks and a pair of antlers. As the volunteers held up the objects, he said all five of them together likely weighed less than a bull of the species.
“They are big, very impressive animals. Sometimes they don’t seem that big because they are far away,” he said.
He also spoke about elk surveys the volunteer group has conducted at the refuge since August 2016 and their counts suggest the number of elk at the refuge typically ranges from 150 to 200.
Taylor said wildlife biologists do annual counts at the refuge each February that line up with the numbers the volunteers count in their surveys. She said the resident herd at the refuge is the largest in the Willamette Valley.
She said the herd likes the corridor around Muddy Creek and can range from south of Corvallis to Monroe.
Landkamer added that the elk can be found throughout the refuge.
He said the friends group organizes monthly education events like the one Sunday as a way to encourage more people to get out to the refuge. He said even in Corvallis many people don’t realize they are living so close to a national wildlife refuge.
“That was one of our goals, to get people out here,” he said.
Anthony Rimel covers education and crime in Benton County and weekend events across the Mid-Valley. He can be reached at anthony.rimel@lee.net or 541-812-6091.