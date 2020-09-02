Fire chars Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire erupted at the Pacific Boulevard overpass in Albany on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily shutting down the eastbound on-ramp and the road that goes beneath the overpass and feeds onto Lyon Street.

The call came in at 2:34 p.m. and the Albany Fire Department was on the scene by 2:39, department spokesperson Sandy Roberts said. The blaze was brought under control within 10-12 minutes, she added. Firefighters remained on the scene to mop up spot fires but were expected to clear the area by about 4 p.m.

The fire burned grass, brush and blackberry bushes on the side of the overpass facing the Amtrak station as well as a grassy area between the base of the overpass and the railroad tracks, Roberts said.

There were also several spot fires that ignited on wooden railroad ties and another spot fire on Republic Services property about 1,200 feet away. At least two telephone poles were burned, and some light poles along the bike path may have been damaged as well.

No one was hurt in the blaze, Roberts said.

About 20 Albany firefighters responded to the fire call with a brush rig, water tenders, two fire engines and multiple command vehicles, according to Roberts.

The location of the fire made it difficult to attack, she added.