Fire destroys shop building in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME — Firefighters responded about 4:10 p.m. Thursday to a fire in a shop and nearby trees on Fifth Street near Oak Heights Elementary School.

The 30-foot-by-40-foot shop was a total loss and a person who was in the elementary school was unharmed, even though wind blew the flames and smoke toward the building.

According to Sweet Home Fire Department spokeswoman Shannon Pettner, several 60-foot-tall trees were on fire.

The Oregon Department of Forestry assisted and extinguished a fire in a bark dust pile at the school, believed to have been caused by burning embers.

Pettner said 22 Sweet Home fire personnel responded and units from Lebanon, Brownsville and Halsey were en route when a second alarm was canceled.

The shop and its contents were a total loss. No other structures sustained damage.

No injuries were reported.

Welding sparks are believed to be the cause of the fire.

