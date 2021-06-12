Fire season starting early

With conditions drier than normal for this time of year, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Western Lane, South Cascade and West Oregon districts will enter fire season at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

This applies to ODF-protected lands in Benton, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Lane counties, the southern portion of Yamhill County and the northern portion of Douglas County. Separately, Linn, Benton and Lane counties traditionally impose a burn ban beginning June 16 each year. In all counties, the burning of backyard debris is prohibited during fire season.

The public can find information on use restrictions on ODF’s interactive map, social media and from any local ODF office.

For updates on fire danger levels, call the South Cascade Office (eastern Lane and Linn counties) at 541-726-3588, Ext. 1; or the West Oregon Office (Benton, Polk, Lincoln and southern Yamhill Counties) at 541-929-6300.

