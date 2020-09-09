Fire status update

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are three large wildfires burning in the mid-valley. Here’s the latest information on their status:

Santiam Fire

Formerly known as the Beachie Creek Fire, the Santiam Fire started on Aug. 16 in the Opal Creek Wilderness Area from unknown causes. Originally listed at about 450 acres, it blew up to more than 131,000 acres overnight on Monday. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire had grown to 132,450 acres and was 0% contained. The communities of Gates, Mill City, Lyons and Stayton have been impacted, and more than 21,000 residences and 131 other structures were being threatened. At least two people have died in the fire. Nine fire crews, four helicopters, 20 engines and a total of 387 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze.

Lionshead Fire

The Lionshead Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 16 about 20 miles west of Warm Springs and spread to meet the edge of the Santiam Fire at Detroit. It has grown to 105,340 acres and is 31% contained. The fire has burned a number of structures in Detroit and is threatening the communities of Idanha, Breitenbush, Marion Forks and Elkhorn. Fifteen fire crews, four helicopters, 16 engines and a total of 545 personnel have been deployed to combat the fire.

Holiday Farm Fire