Firefighter killed at Middle Fork Complex in Lane County

A firefighter working the Gales fire within the Middle Fork Complex has been killed in an accident, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, the agency was advised of an incident involving the firefighter on Monday.

LCSO deputies along with partners from numerous other agencies are on the scene and conducting an active investigation.

No other firefighters or personnel are reported to have been injured during this incident, the news release states.

The news release was issued at about 8:40 p.m. on Monday, and the victim’s family had not been notified. Additional details about the incident are expected to be released on Tuesday.

The Gales fire is north of Oakridge in Lane County. The Middle Fork Complex wildland fire had burned 15,615 acres as of Monday and was 10% contained.

Indirect fire suppression strategies were mostly being used in the area of the Gales fire due to the steep and difficult terrain.

According to an update on the Middle Fork Complex Fire, firefighters and road guard have been encountering many unauthorized motorists within the fire closure area, which is impeding efforts to fight the blazes there.

Closures are enacted to protect the public from numerous hazards including falling timber, dislodged rocks and burning debris rolling into roadways, and more. Fire suppression activities may be taking place in heavy smoke, making it difficult to see other vehicle traffic.

