Fires, smoke prompt closures of schools, outdoor areas

Wildfires burning in the Cascade Mountains and the foothills have caused numerous closures due to smoke, ash and extreme fire danger, including schools, outdoor areas and more.

Here’s a look at some of the impacts in Linn and Benton counties and nearby.

Oregon State University closed many of its facilities statewide on Wednesday afternoon until further notice, including non-essential Corvallis campus education, research, administrative, OSU Extension programs and other operations.

Other schools in the area, including the Alsea School District and Albany Christian School, will be closed for the remainder of the week. The Harrisburg School District will be closed on Thursday due to smoke.

Recreation areas managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Foster and Green Peter dams have been closed.

Other Corps-managed recreation areas that are closed include spots near Detroit, Cougar, Blue River, Lookout Point, Dexter, Hills Creek and Fall Creek dams.

State parks in the region also have closed, including Detroit Lake campground and Mongold day-use area, North Santiam State Park, and Silver Falls State Park.