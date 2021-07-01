Fireworks supply dries up; mid-valley officials urge caution due to dry conditions

Some local tents have been helped by the fact that other cities have banned fireworks sales of all kinds. The two tents being run by volunteers and students from King’s Valley Charter School, which uses the sales to fund school trips to France and Italy, are getting a fresh shipment in from Portland. Fireworks merchants there have had to pack up and send their supplies elsewhere.

That low supply and high demand means that prices are a bit higher this year, too, but sellers say that the public still seems pretty eager to snatch up as many fireworks as they can.

Retailers can only sell fireworks that are legal in Oregon. Illegal fireworks include any that explode or that shoot up into the air. Types like wheels, sparklers, fountains, spinners and smoke devices are all OK to use. If it contains a label that says something like, “Shoots fireballs,” there’s a good chance it’s illegal.

Even some of the most harmless fireworks can actually be quite dangerous, however.

“What we think of as the most traditional firework, the sparkler, can be anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 degrees,” said Roberts. “So assist your child with using sparklers and teach them how hot they are and how to be safe using them.”