Fireworks supply dries up; mid-valley officials urge caution due to dry conditions

The mid-Willamette Valley doesn't have any bans for fireworks that are legal in Oregon, but residents should exercise caution and remain vigilant while celebrating the Fourth of July due to incredibly dry conditions caused by the recent heat wave, according to local fire officials.
“This year is a little bit different in that all of Oregon has been touched by out-of-control fire,” said Albany Fire Department spokesperson Sandy Roberts. “We’re hoping that Albany will choose to keep it legal and keep it safe by not using illegal fireworks. It doesn’t take but a small incident and dry grass (or) dry brush to start a fire.”
Some cities, like Bend and Portland, have banned all fireworks regardless of whether they’re typically legal or not in Oregon.
Local officials said that bans are often difficult to enforce and people will still light fireworks anyway.
“Enforcement of a ban is not really practical for us,” said Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard. “We don’t want to bog down our emergency calls dispatch center with fireworks.”
However, large fireworks displays, like the one that’s fired over the Willamette River in Corvallis, are being cancelled this year, both due to COVID-19 and fire concerns. Lebanon’s Fire in the Sky display is still happening.
“We did ban fireworks displays. We’ve disallowed that this year,” said Albany Fire Marshal Lora Ratcliff. “I know folks were upset and we absolutely don’t like it … but we need to be cognizant of what’s going on in our community and the dry, unprecedented conditions we’re seeing.”
Fireworks purchased from local stands are still allowed, however, and local sellers say that the public is hungry for entertainment after quarantine.
“We had a banner year last year and that was because people have cabin fever,” said Beth Chambers, whose family owns and operates the stands in North Albany and the one in Corvallis by Harbor Freight Tools. “We will sell out of every last thing here.”
However, supplies are limited. From factory closures due to COVID-19 to other supply chain issues that have resulted from high demand these past two years, fireworks merchants all say they’ve struggled to get the same amount of supply as in previous years.
Chambers’ husband, Russ Chambers, was operating the tent in Corvallis and making calls to his suppliers to see if he could get more inventory from Washington. He says this is important because fireworks account for a big part of his family’s annual income, and he got less than half of what he ordered.
“I ordered 400 and got 120,” he said. “The supply lines all got sluggish and tried to spring back, and it just won’t.”
Some local tents have been helped by the fact that other cities have banned fireworks sales of all kinds. The two tents being run by volunteers and students from King’s Valley Charter School, which uses the sales to fund school trips to France and Italy, are getting a fresh shipment in from Portland. Fireworks merchants there have had to pack up and send their supplies elsewhere.
That low supply and high demand means that prices are a bit higher this year, too, but sellers say that the public still seems pretty eager to snatch up as many fireworks as they can.
Retailers can only sell fireworks that are legal in Oregon. Illegal fireworks include any that explode or that shoot up into the air. Types like wheels, sparklers, fountains, spinners and smoke devices are all OK to use. If it contains a label that says something like, “Shoots fireballs,” there’s a good chance it’s illegal.
Even some of the most harmless fireworks can actually be quite dangerous, however.
“What we think of as the most traditional firework, the sparkler, can be anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 degrees,” said Roberts. “So assist your child with using sparklers and teach them how hot they are and how to be safe using them.”
Officials gave many other safety tips, too. Have a charged hose handy and a bucket of water nearby to throw your expended fireworks into. Only light one firework at a time and make sure that children aren’t lighting the fireworks.
“We want our kids to realize matches and lighters are tools, not toys,” Roberts said during a phone call while she was out at a fire safety training camp for young children. “If we let them set the fireworks off, they get the feeling that this is fun, that it’s entertainment and not a tool.”
Other safety tips include making sure you’re lighting your fireworks on pavement and far away from any dry grass, wood or other combustible items. Don’t tamper with your fireworks in an attempt to make them do things other than what they’re intended to do and don’t try to tie multiple charges together.
Never relight a dud, officials say. Instead, treat a firework that doesn’t go off as an expended one and toss it into your douse bucket.
If a fire breaks out, call 9-1-1 immediately. If you’re calling the authorities because of illegal fireworks usage or due to particularly loud or late fireworks, use your local department’s non-emergency line. That will reduce call volume and ensure that true emergencies are dispatched first.
“I think we get something like 60 to 80 calls every year for illegal fireworks,” said Roberts. “And those take away from medical calls. That just takes away from other emergency calls that come in.”
Roberts stressed that Albany Fire Department and Albany Police Department, as well as other area agencies, will still be responding to calls of illegal fireworks usage, they just prefer that folks report them using the non-emergency phone number. In Albany that number is 541-917-7680. In Corvallis, the non-emergency line is 541-766-6911.
Roberts also stressed that, in all cases, people should use common sense to determine what constitutes safe and respectful usage of fireworks.
“Fireworks are fun,” said Roberts. “They’re beautiful and entertaining but we really want to put a focus on our community. Keeping our community safe from uncontained fires, thinking about pets and thinking about the people who might have been in the military or other people who might have sensitivities, just considering how it may affect our neighbors.”
