First evacuation notice issued for Bull Fire

The first evacuation notice has been issued for the Bull Complex Fire burning in Marion County. So far, the level 1 (“Be Ready”) evacuation notice only applies to the Breitenbush Hot Springs Resort.
The closure area is much more expansive, however, with Forest Service Road 46 completely closed to non-fire-related traffic. The closure area spans most of the Bull of the Wood Wilderness area (which the fire is named after), down to just north of Detroit.
The Bull Complex Fire is currently estimated at more than 10,700 acres and is considered 3% contained. There are 553 personnel assigned to the blaze, including five helicopters that have been dumping on the west side of the fire perimeter. There are 12 hand crews, 17 fire engines and 29 other crews with various assigned machinery.
The fire was first detected on Aug. 2 and was started by lightning strikes. The Bull Complex is the combination of five different fires which have all merged into one blaze in the southern portion of Mt. Hood National Forest near Round Lake. It is burning on some patches of land where the Lionshead, Beachie Creek and Riverside fires burned last September. Much of the spread of this complex fire has occurred on land within the 2011 Mother Lode Fire area.
The fire has seen steady growth over the past three weeks, though activity has slowed down this week and fire officials are predicting favorable weather conditions this week that should help them focus on building containment lines to stop future spread.
“The fire should be less active today with cool and humid weather,” said the Tuesday update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team #4. “Smoke is expected to settle in the valleys in the mornings but will lift in the afternoons with light winds continuing from the north and northwest today. Thursday, light eastern winds return, bringing another warm and dry period.”
A Level 1 evacuation notice doesn’t mean that residents need to clear out, but that they should be ready to act if the evacuation is upgraded to Level 2 (“Be Set”) or Level 3 (“Go”).
The complex fire is one of the largest in the Cascade Region and has been responsible for much of the smoke that’s had a direct impact on communities in Marion and Linn counties. The town of Detroit had unhealthy air readings a couple of weeks ago, and other communities like Lyons and Mill City have seen some impact from this and other fires.
However, winds have kept the smoke from this fire largely blowing toward the east ever since and the latest updates from the Department of Environmental Quality show that weather conditions will continue to be favorable for folks living on this side of the Cascades. The town of Madras currently has a “Moderate” or yellow reading, per the Oregon Smoke Blog website.
Air quality readings in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home are currently green or healthy. The Bruler Fire, burning northeast of Sweet Home, is still listed at 75% contained and has not had significant growth in the last few weeks.
