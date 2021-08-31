First evacuation notice issued for Bull Fire

“The fire should be less active today with cool and humid weather,” said the Tuesday update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team #4. “Smoke is expected to settle in the valleys in the mornings but will lift in the afternoons with light winds continuing from the north and northwest today. Thursday, light eastern winds return, bringing another warm and dry period.”

A Level 1 evacuation notice doesn’t mean that residents need to clear out, but that they should be ready to act if the evacuation is upgraded to Level 2 (“Be Set”) or Level 3 (“Go”).

The complex fire is one of the largest in the Cascade Region and has been responsible for much of the smoke that’s had a direct impact on communities in Marion and Linn counties. The town of Detroit had unhealthy air readings a couple of weeks ago, and other communities like Lyons and Mill City have seen some impact from this and other fires.

However, winds have kept the smoke from this fire largely blowing toward the east ever since and the latest updates from the Department of Environmental Quality show that weather conditions will continue to be favorable for folks living on this side of the Cascades. The town of Madras currently has a “Moderate” or yellow reading, per the Oregon Smoke Blog website.

Air quality readings in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home are currently green or healthy. The Bruler Fire, burning northeast of Sweet Home, is still listed at 75% contained and has not had significant growth in the last few weeks.

