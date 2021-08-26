First Northwest enlistee in Space Force from Albany

The first recruit to the United States Space Force in the entire Northwest is from Albany. Specialist Adrian Conner-Yother finished his basic training and technical courses this year and is now bound for his first duty assignment in Colorado.
Conner-Yother, 19, is a graduate of South Albany High School who enlisted because he wanted to get a degree in engineering but didn’t have a way to pay for college.
“My primary focus was college but I didn’t have any way to pay for it,” he said. “This was a nice opportunity to travel and get out of the state. I’ve lived here my whole life.”
He was recruited by Technical Sgt. Nicholas Schaffer out of the Albany Air Force recruitment office near the Heritage Mall. He’s already completed basic training and just wrapped up his technical school stint in Vandenburg, California. Soon, he’ll be shipped off to work at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
It’s there he’ll work as a satellite systems operator, where he’ll be trained on how to make sure that U.S. satellites are operating at their peak. No, he won’t be going up into space itself.
“A common misconception is that they’re launching us into space to work on satellites,” said Conner-Yother. “Most of the operation of satellites occurs on the ground, on the Earth.”
He’s also aware of the sitcom “Space Force,” which was released on Netflix last year. He chuckled about the depiction of a burgeoning military operation that is constantly second to China’s. In reality, that’s “all Hollywood,” he said.
Still, his love of space is part of why he enlisted in the Space Force, specifically. The eighth and newest branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, enacted by President Trump, isn’t even two years old yet. That means the Air Force is doing all the recruiting for the branch, and there’s always been interplay between the Air Force and the United States’ operations in space.
Conner-Yother said he fell in love with space during a science class at Calapooia Middle School, where he got to do a model of the solar system. He didn’t just stop at the names of the planets, he even listed all of the moons that orbit each celestial body.
“I think it was Mr. (Trevor) Brown, a unit in his class,” he recalled. “I went above and beyond … and I think he even displayed (my project) on the wall in his class for years.”
He’d love to take his engineering experience to NASA someday, but Conner-Yother has many years left on his six-year contract to decide whether he wants to continue his career with the military or move elsewhere.
He said the importance of his work is a big reason why he feels a sense of accomplishment.
“It’s a really important job,” Conner-Yother said. “You’re dealing with equipment that costs billions. Even the slightest mistake can cost millions.”
His family also has deep ties to the Air Force. His uncle and great grandfather both retired as officers.
Sgt. Schaffer, who recruited Conner-Yother, described the mission of the Space Force: “Space is obviously a new frontier. It’s always been an important aspect of the Air Force, so it sort of naturally spun off into its own branch. Obviously, there are ever-growing threats across the world and we want to make sure we’re exceeding and countering those.”
“Space is the ultimate high ground,” Conner-Yother added, saying how he learned in basic training that military success often relies on geographical advantage.
Schaffer also said that enlisting in any branch of the military can provide good opportunities for success, both in the service and beyond, as Conner-Yother aims for.
“This is a great way to not only learn a skillset but set you up for success even outside of duty,” Schaffer said. “It can really jumpstart your future career, whether you’re staying in the military or out into other future successes.”
“I wish there was a Space Force when I enlisted,” he added.
