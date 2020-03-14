First Oregon virus death, plus one more case at Veterans Home In Lebanon

Oregon officials have announced the first death from the coronavirus and also have increased the number of presumptive cases of coronavirus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home to nine.

A 70-year-old Multnomah County man died Saturday at the Portland Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, the Oregon Health Authority announced Sunday. The OHA added that the individual is not connected to the Veteans Home in Lebanon.

The man in the Multnomah County case tested positive March 10. He had an underlying heart condition, officials said. The individual, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. The individual had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.

The new case from the Lebanon facility was one of six that was announced Saturday morning by the Oregon Health Authority. The Veterans Home cases are the only ones announced for Linn County. No Benton County cases have been announced.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, OHA officials said, the state has 36 active cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.