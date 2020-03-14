First Oregon virus death, plus one more case at Veterans Home In Lebanon

Oregon officials have announced the first death from the coronavirus and also have increased the number of presumptive cases of coronavirus at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home to nine.
A 70-year-old Multnomah County man died Saturday at the Portland Veterans' Affairs Medical Center, the Oregon Health Authority announced Sunday. The OHA added that the individual is not connected to the Veteans Home in Lebanon.
The man in the Multnomah County case tested positive March 10. He had an underlying heart condition, officials said. The individual, who had underlying heath conditions, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10. The individual had no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.
The new case from the Lebanon facility was one of six that was announced Saturday morning by the Oregon Health Authority. The Veterans Home cases are the only ones announced for Linn County. No Benton County cases have been announced.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, OHA officials said, the state has 36 active cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
On Wednesday the first two Veterans Home cases were announced, with six more revealed on Thursday night. No information was available on the age of the individual announced Saturday, but seven of the eight earlier cases all involved individuals at least 75 years of age.
All of the individuals who have tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days. No identifications have been announced for the positive cases.
All of the Veterans Home cases are in the “community acquired” category, the OHA said. Officials generally divide coronavirus cases into groups of community cases and those that involved travel to an area in which the virus has been active.
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dean Sidelinger, a health officer and state epidemiologist with the OHA. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you’re sick.”
Meanwhile, Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, added “we are vigilantly working with Oregon Health Authority, Linn County Public Health and other partners to ensure all possible steps are being taken to help mitigate additional impact to our residents and staff. Our thoughts are with the affected veterans and all residents, as well as their families.”
Three of the new cases announced Saturday by the OHA were in Washington County. Two were in Deschutes County, with one believed to be function of travel.
Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered at “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:
• Never visit a hospital or long-term-care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
• Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you feel ill.
The COVID-19 virus spreads like the flu, and transmission usually occurs when when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (close means about 6 feet).
After someone contracts COVID-19, the illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness. That has made it more difficult for health officials to identify sick individuals and stop the virus from spreading.
