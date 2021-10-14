Fish of Albany Food Drive set for Saturday

Volunteers will be stationed outdoors at each site to accept food and cash donations to Fish. Not accepted are outdated and partially used items, homemade canned goods and returnable bottles. Donations of food and cash also will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Fish office. Check the Fish of Albany Facebook page for food drive updates.

The food drive brings in about 40% of Fish’s annual food needs.

In addition to food and clothing, Fish helps with transportation, utility assistance, medications and school supplies. Its Snacks for Packs program is now offered in every school in the Greater Albany Public Schools district.

People requesting food boxes and clothing must make appointments at the office or by calling 541-928-4460.

Fish, which provided more than 30,000 services in 2019, is funded by local churches, the United Way of Linn County, private contributions and grants.

