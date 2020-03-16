Fish of Albany requires same-day appointment for food boxes

Fish of Albany will continue its distribution of emergency food boxes, but by same-day appointment only during the coronavirus pandemic.

People who need a food box are asked to call the Fish office, 541-928-4460, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment. Food boxes will be distributed after 3 p.m. weekdays, by appointment.

“Calling in to request a food box will be the protocol for the duration of the virus event,” said Holly Ryan, Fish of Albany executive director. "We will give you a time to pick up your box. Please don’t arrive earlier than your pick-up time. This is for the safety of our staff, volunteers and clients.

"We anticipate an increased volume of requests over the next few weeks. Please be patient with us during the busyness anticipated, and watch for updates on our Facebook page. Our services and open hours could change at any time. Increased sanitation and social distancing practices will be in place. We appreciate your understanding and compliance.”

Fish of Albany is a nonprofit organization funded by local churches, the United Way of Linn County, private contributions and grants.

