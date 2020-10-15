Fish of Albany set to open new headquarters

Fish of Albany has provided food and other services to the community for 47 years and on Monday, it received a little more room to give.
The organization, which provides help with clothing, food insecurity, transportation, utility assistance, medicine and school supplies, moved into a new 7,000 square-foot space at 1035 Second Avenue SE.
"We decided to sell all our properties and be in one location," said Fish Executive Director Holly Ryan. The organization was previously housed at 1880 Hill St.
"We'll be able to run more efficiently. It's a good location where we can serve a lot of people. We'll have more visibility," Ryan added.
The location may help during the organization's ramped-up food drive. Scheduled for Saturday, the annual food drive will still take place despite current COVID-19 restrictions — it will just look a little different.
Instead of door-to-door collection, nonperishable food can be dropped off at several locations around Albany, Millersburg and Tangent from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Outdated and partially used food or homemade goods will not be accepted.
According to Fish, the annual drive traditionally brings in 30% of the pantry's food needs — critical this year since the largest drive the organization has each year, Storybook Land, has been modified to a drive-through only experience due to COVID-19.
Additional food drives will be held at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center parking lot on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13.
Locations for the Oct. 17 food drive include:
- Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. S.E., Albany.
- Cadwell Realty Group, 226 Hickory St. N.W., and 1100 Pacific Blvd. S.E., Albany.
- Grace Point Church, 210 Clover Ridge Road, Albany.
- Faith Lutheran Church, 930 Queen Ave. S.E., Albany.
- Gibson Hill Park/Albany Fire Department Station 14, 2850 Gibson Hill Road N.W., Albany.
- Millersburg City Hall, 4222 Old Salem Road N.E., Millersburg.
- Tangent Rural Fire District, 32053 Birdfoot Drive, Tangent.
- United Presbyterian Church, 330 Fifth Ave. S.W., Albany.
