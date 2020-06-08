Fitness evaluation set for Philomath man charged with attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Philomath man accused of trying to kill his father will be evaluated to determine whether he is mentally fit to proceed to trial, according to court paperwork.

Christopher Anthony Beach, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, attempted second-degree assault, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and menacing.

The crimes allegedly occurred on May 2. Corvallis Police Department logs indicate that Beach was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. that night in the 1100 block of Northwest 17th Street.

Beach pleaded not guilty to the crimes during has arraignment on May 4. His bail was set at $300,000 by Judge Locke Williams, according to court paperwork.

The order to evaluate Beach’s fitness was issued on June 2 by Judge Joan Demarest, who found reason to doubt his capability. A status check hearing in the case was held on Thursday, and another is scheduled for July 20, according to Oregon’s online court database.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1