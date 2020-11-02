Five Guys to host job fairs to staff Corvallis location

Five Guys Burgers and Fries is holding two upcoming job fairs as the restaurant chain prepares to staff its new Corvallis restaurant at 845 N.W. Ninth St.

The job fairs will be held at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and on Dec. 4, with hours to be determined.

For those that cannot make it to the job fairs, they can email Peter at: Corvallis@or5g.com.

After some delays, the chain is planning a January opening in Corvallis.

