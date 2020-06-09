Five new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon officials have reported five new deaths from the coronoavirus.

The new fatalities, reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, bring the state’s total to 169.

Here is a look at the new reported deaths:

• A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive May 6 and died May 27 at his residence.

• A 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive May 27 and died June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland.

• A 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive June 5 and died June 8 at Salem Hospital

• A 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive May 21 and died June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital in Hillsboro.

• A 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died June 3 at his residence.

All five fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA reported.