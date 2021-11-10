Flags swiped from Albany American Legion

The week leading into Veterans Day was marred by the theft of flags from American Legion Post 10 in Albany.

A POW/MIA flag was stolen this past week, and this week an American flag was taken. Both flags were flown from the pole in Post 10’s parking lot.

Karen Force, the post’s executive assistant, said the American flag disappeared Monday evening. Whoever took it had to cut the rope lanyard to get it because a padlock was added after the POW/MIA flag theft. The rope also appeared to be burned where it was cut.

Force said the thefts have angered post members. Security cameras were in place but were not functioning at the time.

“It’s very hurtful that someone would disrespect veterans in this way,” Force said. “Whoever did it, I think did it purposefully to be hurtful.”

News of the thefts was posted to local social media groups, sparking hundreds of reactions from the community. There were several offers to replace the flags. Force said a member of another American Legion Post stepped up first with an offer to cover the losses.

Albany police Capt. Jerry Drum said the investigating officer canvassed the area for additional security cameras that might have caught the thief or thieves in action but did not find any. There was a potential suspect whom police interviewed, but that did not go anywhere, Drum said.

At this time, there are no investigative leads. Anyone with information should contact Albany Police Department at 541-917-7680.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

