Flood watch in effect for the weekend

Flood watch in effect for the weekend

  • Updated
Mid-valley residents should expect a wet weekend with possible flooding.

The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a flood watch, which will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

The hardest-hit areas will be along the Coast Range, which could see as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain through the weekend, with water flows draining west into coastal areas and east into the Willamette Valley. Heavy rain will also be seen in the Cascades and Cascade foothills.

Areas under the flood watch include the Cascade and Cascade Foothills, Coast Range, Columbia River Gorge, Willamette Valley and greater Portland metro area, northwest Oregon and southwest Washington coast.

A series of fronts will bring heavy rain across much of the area. Excessive rainfall could lead to river flooding as well as flooding in small streams and urban areas. Rain across the Cascades could cause debris flows across areas burned in September's fires.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible.

People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from rapidly moving landslides.

The general forecast for the valley floor for weekend calls for rainy and breezy conditions with high temperatures in the 45 to 50 range. The highest projected rainfall total is for three-quarters of an inch on Saturday night. 

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

