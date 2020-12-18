Flood watch in effect for the weekiend

Mid-valley residents should expect a wet weekend will possible flooding.

The National Weather Service office in Portland has issued a flood watch, which will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

The hardest hit areas will be along the Coast Range, which could see as much as 5 to 7 inches of rain through the weekend, with water flows draining west into coastal areas and east into the Willamette Valley. Heavy rain will also be seen in the Cascade and Cascade foothills.

Areas under the flood watch include the Cascade and Cascade Foothills, Coast Range, Columbia River Gorge, Willamette Valley and greater Portland Metro Area, northwest Oregon and southwest Washington coast.

A series of fronts will bring heavy rain across much of the area. Excessive rainfall could lead to river flooding as well as flooding in small streams and urban areas. Rain across the Cascades could cause debris flows across areas burned in September's fires.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Landslides and debris flows are possible.