Flower installation blooms in downtown Albany

On Friday afternoon, Albany Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane stood at the corner of Lyon Street and Eighth Avenue, watching the sun make a rare appearance and light up the newest addition to town.

“They’re just gorgeous,” Lyddane said, of the giant metal wildflowers installed at the gateway to downtown Albany.

Designed by South Carolina artist DeeDee Morrison, the art installation has been a long time coming.

In 1998, the city passed the "percent for art" provision that stated a percentage of the cost of the new police and fire stations would go towards art.

Twenty years later, the City Council approved $80,000 for the wildflowers — a project chosen by the city’s art commission.

“The money is part of a separate fund,” Lyddane said, regarding the confusion sometimes appearing around city spending, particularly when budget shortfalls are the topic of discussion. “This money cannot be spent on anything else, and the money spent on the project wasn’t taking away from other departments,” she added.

Other departments, residents and even passers-by on the Pacific Boulevard overpass will be able to enjoy the installation, however long it took to finally settle the big metal blossoms into their new home.