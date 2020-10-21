Food delivery robots start work at OSU

Paterson added that another value that the robots add is offering more options on the north side of the campus, where there are fewer dining opportunities.

The robots, Paterson, also help fill a need for delivery labor that has been difficult to maintain by UHDS, which as a staff of 800.

The robots were a constant presence Wednesday, with the Gazette-Times tracking them mainly around the intersection of 15th and Jefferson. You have to hustle to keep up with them, but you get a breather at crosswalks, where the robots exhibit … commendable caution. Motorists would stop for the robots, but they wouldn’t budge until there was absolutely no traffic visible in either direction. And then they would zip across.

Alberz of Starship said that the units are programmed to “learn” from their route experiences and in future deliveries develop paths to avoid congestion.

What happens if one flips over?

“Staff will take care of it,” Alberz said. “Students treat them kind of like pets. They take care of their robots. Usually by the time someone gets there someone already has put it back on its feet.”