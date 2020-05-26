For second consecutive day, no new COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Oregon Health Authority reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new presumptive case on Tuesday, and, for the second consecutive day, no new deaths from the illness.

None of the new cases were in Linn or Benton counties.

The state now has 3,967 presumed and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the death toll remains at 148.

Linn County has 115 cases and nine deaths while Benton County has 55 cases and five deaths.

The state’s weekly coronavirus report, which includes details on cases by ZIP codes and recovery rates, was not available on Tuesday as usual.

For more detailed information about COVID-19 in Oregon, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.