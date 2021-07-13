Forest Service battling blaze north of Green Peter Reservoir

Crews with the United State Forest Service are battling a fire near Bruler Creek north of Green Peter Reservoir. As of Tuesday morning, the fire had grown to more than 80 acres.

A USFS spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the agency is still working on getting a road closure in place, as the fire has now spread enough to threaten nearby recreation areas. No homes or communities are currently threatened.

The fire is specifically burning in the Quartzville Recreation Corridor area north of Green Peter. The blaze started on Monday, when agencies were reporting it at around 30 acres in size. It more than doubled in size by Tuesday afternoon, prompting the Forest Service to call in an incident management team

“We’re bringing in an incident management team … adding extra capacity from the management side,” said Sweet Home Ranger District spokesperson Joanie Schmidgall. “This is pretty typical of large fires.”

The fire is currently zero percent contained and estimated at 80 to 100 acres. The cause is still under investigation.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

